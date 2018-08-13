Pandora Media (P) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pandora Media (NYSE: P):

8/4/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pandora Media, Inc. operates as a provider of Internet radio in the United States. It provides services to traditional computers, smartphones, such as Android phones, Blackberry phones and the iPhone. When a listener enters a single song, artist, composer or genre to start a station, its mathematical algorithms combine the genes cataloged with individual and collective feedback to suggest songs and build personalized playlists. The Company also offers advertising solutions addressing advertising markets: online display, rich media and video, mobile and broadcast radio. Pandora Media, Inc., formerly known as Savage Beast Technologies Incorporated, is based in Oakland, California. “

8/3/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $6.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $7.00 to $8.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2018 – Pandora Media was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – Pandora Media was given a new $10.00 price target on by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Pandora Media, Inc. operates as a provider of Internet radio in the United States. It provides services to traditional computers, smartphones, such as Android phones, Blackberry phones and the iPhone. When a listener enters a single song, artist, composer or genre to start a station, its mathematical algorithms combine the genes cataloged with individual and collective feedback to suggest songs and build personalized playlists. The Company also offers advertising solutions addressing advertising markets: online display, rich media and video, mobile and broadcast radio. Pandora Media, Inc., formerly known as Savage Beast Technologies Incorporated, is based in Oakland, California. “

7/16/2018 – Pandora Media was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/11/2018 – Pandora Media was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Pandora Media, Inc. operates as a provider of Internet radio in the United States. It provides services to traditional computers, smartphones, such as Android phones, Blackberry phones and the iPhone. When a listener enters a single song, artist, composer or genre to start a station, its mathematical algorithms combine the genes cataloged with individual and collective feedback to suggest songs and build personalized playlists. The Company also offers advertising solutions addressing advertising markets: online display, rich media and video, mobile and broadcast radio. Pandora Media, Inc., formerly known as Savage Beast Technologies Incorporated, is based in Oakland, California. “

7/10/2018 – Pandora Media was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Pandora Media is now covered by analysts at Nomura. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – Pandora Media had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $8.00. They now have a “weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Pandora Media opened at $7.94 on Monday, according to Marketbeat. Pandora Media Inc has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Get Pandora Media Inc alerts:

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. The business had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.61 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Pandora Media Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pandora Media news, CAO Karen Sammis Walker sold 11,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $86,306.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 159,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,549.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David Gerbitz sold 7,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $52,406.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 611,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,727 shares of company stock valued at $569,516. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 11.9% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,132 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $34,498,000 after buying an additional 23,249 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pandora Media in the second quarter worth $960,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 49.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,581 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $138,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829,889 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 443,800 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pandora Media by 69.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,849 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 546,076 shares during the last quarter.

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.