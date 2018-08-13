Pampa Energia (PAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.64

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 22965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $987.80 million for the quarter. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 8.09%. analysts predict that Pampa Energia S.A. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 8,216.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

