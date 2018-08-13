Pampa Energia (PAM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $31.64

Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.52, with a volume of 22965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pampa Energia in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pampa Energia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Pampa Energia by 8,216.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Pampa Energia by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pampa Energia Company Profile (NYSE:PAM)
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
