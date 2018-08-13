Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (PTIE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Zacks has also assigned Pain Therapeutics an industry rank of 120 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTIE. ValuEngine upgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th.

Shares of PTIE stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 615,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,414. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.72. Pain Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $12.80.

Pain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pain Therapeutics stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIE) by 152.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,062 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of Pain Therapeutics worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

Pain Therapeutics Company Profile

Pain Therapeutics, Inc develops drugs for nervous system disorders in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is REMOXY, a proprietary abuse-deterrent oral formulation of oxycodone to treat severe chronic pain. It is also developing FENROCK, a proprietary abuse-deterrent transdermal pain patch for pain relief; PTI-125, a small molecule drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease; and PTI-125DX, a blood-based diagnostic/biomarker to detect Alzheimer's disease.

