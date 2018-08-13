PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stake Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $11,006,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 145.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

PacWest Bancorp opened at $50.95 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.08 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $416,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Carlson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total value of $60,863.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,600 shares of company stock worth $1,016,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

