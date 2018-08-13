Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) PT Set at $7.00 by B. Riley

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) has been given a $7.00 price objective by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 218.18% from the stock’s current price.

PEIX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pacific Ethanol from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

NASDAQ PEIX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,633. Pacific Ethanol has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.65 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 24.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 68.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 48,085 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 56,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

