Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Given a $14.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price objective on Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PEIX. ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Ethanol from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th.

Pacific Ethanol stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.08. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $410.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.65 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 65.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 179,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,344,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 274,844 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 98.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 376,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Candlewood Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.5% during the second quarter. Candlewood Investment Group LP now owns 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Ethanol during the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

