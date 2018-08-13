P H Glatfelter (GLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.70

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)
P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
