P H Glatfelter (GLT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.70

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.54, with a volume of 3780 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $704.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 182.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

