Oxford Industries (OXM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $107.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.22.

Oxford Industries opened at $94.79 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $57.36 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.60 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 10.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

