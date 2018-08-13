Owens Corning (OC) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a report released on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.32. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens Corning from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Owens Corning and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Owens Corning stock opened at $58.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a one year low of $56.25 and a one year high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

