Ovid Therapeutics (OVID) Given a $20.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) has been given a $20.00 price target by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 224.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OVID. BidaskClub cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.05. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $12.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. research analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,358,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after acquiring an additional 295,247 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

