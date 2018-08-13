OsmiumCoin Price Reaches $0.0265 on Major Exchanges (OS76)

OsmiumCoin (CURRENCY:OS76) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, OsmiumCoin has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OsmiumCoin has a market capitalization of $23,710.00 and $0.00 worth of OsmiumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OsmiumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.59 or 0.00928751 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002834 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004284 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014425 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00014053 BTC.

OsmiumCoin Profile

OS76 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2016. OsmiumCoin’s total supply is 894,026 coins. OsmiumCoin’s official Twitter account is @OS76_OsmiumCoin

OsmiumCoin Coin Trading

OsmiumCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OsmiumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OsmiumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OsmiumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

