Oryx Petroleum (OXC) Stock Price Down 21.7%

Oryx Petroleum Co. Ltd (TSE:OXC) fell 21.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 261,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 594% from the average session volume of 37,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

About Oryx Petroleum (TSE:OXC)

Oryx Petroleum Corporation Limited acquires, explores, develops, and produces oil from oil and gas assets in West Africa and the Middle East. The company has interests in four license areas comprising one license area located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and three license areas located in the AGC administrative area offshore Senegal and Guinea Bissau, and Congo.

