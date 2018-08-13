Orthopediatrics Corp (KIDS) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts

Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for Orthopediatrics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Orthopediatrics’ FY2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 450.97%. Orthopediatrics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KIDS has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

KIDS opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $355.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.84. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $31.39.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon acquired 2,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 74.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 146,115 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 66.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth $613,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth $344,000. 35.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, spica tables, response spine systems, and pediguards; bandloc, a sub-laminar banding system; and sports medicine and other products, such as anterior cruciate ligament and medial patellofemoral ligament systems.

