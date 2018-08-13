Ormat Technologies (ORA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ormat Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Guggenheim cut Ormat Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Roth Capital set a $67.00 price objective on Ormat Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ormat Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Ormat Technologies opened at $51.74 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. Ormat Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.06 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.38%.

In other news, VP Erez Klein sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $224,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 44,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

