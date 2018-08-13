Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) by 237.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Orchid Island Capital worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,702,000 after purchasing an additional 361,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 34,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2,101.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 269,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.98 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital Inc has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $415.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.38.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

