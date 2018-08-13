Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Reduced by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,271 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,759,813 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $745,124,000 after buying an additional 9,429,236 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,580,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $263,850,000 after buying an additional 2,803,359 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3,754.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,535,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 2,469,687 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $111,727,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,944,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,654,000 after buying an additional 1,725,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $2,164,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,029.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP W Corey West sold 48,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $2,099,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $39,663.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,500 shares of company stock worth $24,715,140. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $200.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.79.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

