Oppenheimer Weighs in on Vivint Solar Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VSLR)

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vivint Solar in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vivint Solar’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE VSLR opened at $5.40 on Monday. Vivint Solar has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.30 million. Vivint Solar had a net margin of 67.35% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 402.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 66,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vivint Solar by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 209,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vivint Solar by 141.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the first quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vivint Solar in the second quarter worth about $674,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $38,634.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,629.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Chance Allred sold 94,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $426,703.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 455,781 shares of company stock worth $1,874,242 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

