Oppenheimer Weighs in on Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s FY2018 Earnings (SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2018 earnings estimates for Stellus Capital Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 59.39%.

SCM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

In other news, insider Robert T. Ladd acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $357,010 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCM. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 318,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 86,252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

