Oppenheimer Cuts Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Price Target to $52.00

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DLPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.55.

Shares of Delphi Technologies opened at $40.91 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Delphi Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $60.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Delphi Technologies news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of Delphi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $200,768.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 908.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the first quarter worth $197,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

