Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Given a $32.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals opened at $15.11 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $46.04 million, a PE ratio of 41.90 and a beta of -0.84.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.55. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 449.52% and a negative return on equity of 640.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas T. Thomas sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $78,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David D. O’toole bought 2,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.95 per share, with a total value of $33,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

