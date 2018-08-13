One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL)

One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,337,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,074,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF opened at $100.07 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.91 and a 12-month high of $105.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1455 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

