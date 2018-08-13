One Capital Management LLC Buys 2,746 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 11.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 118,765 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 204.2% during the first quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,429 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $124,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,722 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 73.0% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

