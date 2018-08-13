Omnicell (OMCL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “While, Omnicell’s second-quarter 2018 performance was impressive with both earnings and revenues remaining ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the dull show within its medication adherence business impacted by unfavorable timing of large robot sales, raises concern. This apart, increasing operating expenses are putting pressure on the bottom line for Omnicell. A resilient hospital capital expenditure environment might adversely affect the adoption of the company’s solutions. Tough competitive landscape also acts as a dampener. On a positive note, we are encouraged to note that the company is working on product innovation through R&D. Also, Omnicell is expected to gain from recent launches, strategic partnerships and digital transformation. Its recent product launches include the XR2 pharmacy robot and the IVX Workflow. Over the past three months, Omnicell’s shares have been outperforming the industry.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

OMCL traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,012. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 352.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $188.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 5.27%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Judson sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,650 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $76,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,771 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,227. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications.

