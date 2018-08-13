Office Depot Inc (ODP) Short Interest Update

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,369,546 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 13th total of 29,181,153 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,401,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Office Depot opened at $2.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other Office Depot news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,728,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 18,466,409 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $24,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Office Depot by 557.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after buying an additional 8,746,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Office Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,881,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,349,000 after buying an additional 4,618,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,443,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

