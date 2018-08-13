Office Depot Inc (ODP) Short Interest Update

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,369,546 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the July 13th total of 29,181,153 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,401,878 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Office Depot opened at $2.99 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Office Depot has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Office Depot will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Office Depot news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640 over the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,728,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 18,466,409 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Office Depot in the first quarter valued at about $24,235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Office Depot by 557.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after buying an additional 8,746,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Office Depot by 12.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,881,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $109,349,000 after buying an additional 4,618,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Fund L.P. increased its holdings in Office Depot by 22.9% in the second quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 6,443,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after buying an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ODP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.88.
Office Depot Company Profile
Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.
Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.