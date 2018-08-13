Office Depot Inc (ODP) Position Boosted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 442.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,220 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Office Depot were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 902,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Office Depot by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 37,956 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP opened at $2.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.54. Office Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ODP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,399.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo acquired 58,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,776.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,800 shares of company stock valued at $221,640. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

