Obalon Therapeutics (OBLN) and STRATA Skin Sciences (SSKN) Head to Head Analysis

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OBLN) and STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

34.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of STRATA Skin Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $9.91 million 3.16 -$34.76 million ($2.08) -0.85 STRATA Skin Sciences $31.45 million 0.47 -$18.83 million $1.97 1.06

STRATA Skin Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Obalon Therapeutics. Obalon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STRATA Skin Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 STRATA Skin Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Obalon Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 343.18%. STRATA Skin Sciences has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.23%. Given Obalon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Obalon Therapeutics is more favorable than STRATA Skin Sciences.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and STRATA Skin Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -205.20% -72.76% -46.80% STRATA Skin Sciences -60.23% -36.19% -17.75%

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STRATA Skin Sciences has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

STRATA Skin Sciences beats Obalon Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions. STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.