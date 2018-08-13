Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 710 Shares of Aetna Inc (AET)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its holdings in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Aetna accounts for about 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Aetna were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AET. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aetna by 55,803.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,613,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aetna by 101.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter valued at about $233,220,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aetna by 72.1% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,525,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,827,000 after buying an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna in the first quarter valued at about $105,625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AET opened at $194.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $149.69 and a one year high of $194.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.67.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Aetna Inc will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Aetna in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

