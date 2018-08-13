Nxt Price Reaches $0.0670 on Exchanges (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded down 17% against the dollar. Nxt has a market capitalization of $66.93 million and $2.69 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00001125 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00063244 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00045772 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00031663 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00087438 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00023310 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00029306 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, OKEx, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, HitBTC, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Upbit, CoinEgg and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

