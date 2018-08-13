NVIDIA (NVDA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.91.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $254.79 on Friday. NVIDIA has a one year low of $152.91 and a one year high of $269.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.56.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Byron sold 15,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total transaction of $3,707,397.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,285 shares in the company, valued at $22,611,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 308,308 shares of company stock worth $77,491,336 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% during the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% during the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

