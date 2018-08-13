Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (JSD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

Shares of JSD stock opened at $16.66 on Monday. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $17.83.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.