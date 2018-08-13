Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Senior Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Senior Income Fund stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income, consistent with capital preservation by investing primarily in adjustable rate United States dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. The Fund focuses on investing in industries, including media, software, food and staples retailing, health care equipment and supplies, and hotels restaurants and leisure.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Senior Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.