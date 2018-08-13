Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Shares of JGH opened at $15.84 on Monday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

About Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

