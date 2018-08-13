Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Global High Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0355998147672 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of JGH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.81. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,427. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

