Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NEA)

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd opened at $13.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.