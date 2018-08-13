Nucor Co. (NUE) Receives $72.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Leon J. Topalian sold 3,115 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $202,412.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares in the company, valued at $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,443 shares of company stock worth $8,277,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 32,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Nucor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 31,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nucor by 9.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,839,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,869. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $51.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.03). Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

