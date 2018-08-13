Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Position Lowered by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management decreased its holdings in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,281.5% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of Nuance Communications opened at $16.84 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Mark R. Laret sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,077.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

