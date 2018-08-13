NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYLD) Holdings Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,544 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NRG Yield Inc Class C were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYLD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Yield Inc Class C during the second quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NYLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Yield Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

NRG Yield Inc Class C opened at $19.00 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. NRG Yield Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

NRG Yield Inc Class C (NYSE:NYLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.39 million. NRG Yield Inc Class C had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.20%. research analysts predict that NRG Yield Inc Class C will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from NRG Yield Inc Class C’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. NRG Yield Inc Class C’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.09%.

NRG Yield Inc Class C Company Profile

NRG Yield, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW). The company also owns thermal infrastructure assets with an aggregate steam and chilled water capacity of 1,319 net MW thermal equivalents, and electric generation capacity of 123 net MW.

