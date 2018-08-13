NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has $9.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSTRY opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $383.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.77 million during the quarter. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. research analysts expect that NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

