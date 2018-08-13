Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.
Northwest Pipe opened at $18.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.12. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.00.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
