Northwest Pipe (NWPX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Northwest Pipe opened at $18.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.77 million, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.12. Northwest Pipe has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 14.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after purchasing an additional 183,655 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 563,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth about $3,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

