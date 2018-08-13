Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in Visa Inc (V)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 9.5% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $3,522,995.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Visa to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Shares of Visa opened at $139.73 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $284.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $143.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

