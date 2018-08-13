Nord Anglia Education (NORD) Getting Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) has been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nord Anglia Education earned a media sentiment score of 0.49 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 41.1440489657401 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Nord Anglia Education stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nord Anglia Education has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

Get Nord Anglia Education alerts:

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Nord Anglia Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nord Anglia Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.