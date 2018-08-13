Nomura Increases PQ Group (PQG) Price Target to $21.00

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price target raised by Nomura from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Friday morning. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PQG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised PQ Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PQ Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PQ Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PQ Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.23.

Shares of NYSE PQG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 3,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,458. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 38.33. PQ Group has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.03.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. PQ Group had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 5.00%. PQ Group’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PQG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

