Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.98 Million Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,457 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock were worth $6,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,402,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,147,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock opened at $75.65 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.29. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 50.91%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hilton Hotels Co. Common Stock Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

