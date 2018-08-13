Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider James P. Mccaughan sold 20,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group opened at $53.98 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group Inc will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.18.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

