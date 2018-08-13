Nomad Foods (NOMD) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at UBS Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, www.benzinga.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Shares of Nomad Foods traded down $0.25, hitting $19.53, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 17,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,187. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $20.07.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.81 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 8.19%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 17.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,483,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,506 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 716.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,283,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,343 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 203.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 746,670 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,906,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 718,171 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 99.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,405,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,130,000 after acquiring an additional 702,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods in Western Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers. It also provides meals products that include ready to cook noodles, pasta, lasagne, pancakes, and other ready-made meals; and other products, such as soups, pizzas, and bakery goods.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.