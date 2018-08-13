Noble Financial Reiterates “$6.00” Price Target for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Noble Financial set a $6.00 price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.58.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping opened at $5.40 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $393.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.18 and a 52-week high of $6.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $57.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.76 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 671.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 276,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 240,744 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 278.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc is engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of a range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. The Company operates in the Handymax sector of the dry bulk industry, with particular emphasis on the Supramax class of vessels.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.