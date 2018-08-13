Niemann Capital Management Inc. Takes $17.33 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (PSCD)

Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 263,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,329,000. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 10.1% of Niemann Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned about 15.48% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF opened at $69.09 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $69.46.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

