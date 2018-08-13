Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.71 on Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00011928 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar. Nexus has a market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $705,768.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 58,447,015 coins. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

