New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.28.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Sandler O’Neill set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 26th.

NYCB stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. 108,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,387,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.65. New York Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.53.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.86 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 152,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 64,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts.

