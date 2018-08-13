New Residential Investment (NRZ) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

NRZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.39.

NYSE NRZ opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.95. New Residential Investment has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $269.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.70 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 83.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that New Residential Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CEO Michael Nierenberg sold 339,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,206,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,085,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,161,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,820,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,044,000 after buying an additional 1,136,190 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 934,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,337,000 after buying an additional 838,024 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 1,316.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 858,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 798,212 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 1,208,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,879,000 after buying an additional 698,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $11,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing Related Assets, Residential Securities and Loans, and Other Investments segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

